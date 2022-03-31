Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.