Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $7.04

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $7.47. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 6,275 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,426,000 after purchasing an additional 872,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 7,753.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 482,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,839 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

