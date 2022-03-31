Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SASR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

