Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Lowered to 285.00 at Citigroup

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from 300.00 to 285.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $386.20.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF remained flat at $$23.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.