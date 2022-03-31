Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Cut to CHF 250

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 260 to CHF 250 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Schindler stock remained flat at $$208.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.08. Schindler has a 12 month low of $208.08 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

