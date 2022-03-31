Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $29.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup increased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,570,441. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $26.35 on Monday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

