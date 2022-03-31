Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SCHN opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

