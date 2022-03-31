Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given New GBX 3,850 Price Target at UBS Group

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,250 ($55.67) to GBX 3,850 ($50.43) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,792.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $$42.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 94 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782. Schroders has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

