Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

