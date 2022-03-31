Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,414,000 after acquiring an additional 191,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $55.29.

