Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.96. The company had a trading volume of 430,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

