Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.80 and last traded at $123.81. 3,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average is $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

