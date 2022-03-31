SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 109,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SCWorx stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. SCWorx has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

