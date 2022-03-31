Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of EYES stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 140,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYES. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

