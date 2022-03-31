SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 in the last ninety days. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

