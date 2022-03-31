SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.