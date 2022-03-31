Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SELB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

