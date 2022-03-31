Sentivate Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $41.35 million and $391,768.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00037657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00107941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

