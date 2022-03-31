Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SERA opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on SERA. Citigroup lowered Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

