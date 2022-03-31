Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRNY. Morgan Stanley lowered Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:STRNY traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

