Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.69.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

