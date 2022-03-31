Share Repurchase Program Approved by Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $32.95 on Wednesday, reaching $376.92. 8,073,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,184. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.70 and a 200 day moving average of $381.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.
About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.