Share Repurchase Program Approved by Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $32.95 on Wednesday, reaching $376.92. 8,073,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,184. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.70 and a 200 day moving average of $381.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.08.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

