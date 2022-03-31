Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

SJR opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,806,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,459,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,293 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

