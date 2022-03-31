Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 315,094 shares.The stock last traded at $31.12 and had previously closed at $31.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJR. CIBC boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

