Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,700 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,700 ($35.37) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.70) to GBX 2,551 ($33.42) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.96) to GBX 2,570 ($33.67) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,338.50.

SHEL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 232,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

