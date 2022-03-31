Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
