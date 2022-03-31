Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

