Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Shoprite has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

