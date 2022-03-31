Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Increases By 41.7%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AFLYY opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.
