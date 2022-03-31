Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Increases By 41.7%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AFLYY opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFLYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.53.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.