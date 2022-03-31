Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Declines By 30.3%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 12,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. 3,104,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.55. American Well has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $70,498.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,593. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

