Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Declines By 21.7%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 570,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.46.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

