Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Increases By 30.0%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Awakn Life Sciences stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

