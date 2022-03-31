Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Declines By 30.3%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CPMD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 448,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,338. CannaPharmaRX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
CannaPharmaRX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CannaPharmaRX (CPMD)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.