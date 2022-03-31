Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Declines By 25.7%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. CDTi Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.90.
