Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Declines By 25.7%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. CDTi Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.90.

Get CDTi Advanced Materials alerts:

About CDTi Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.