Short Interest in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Grows By 64.0%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 254,367 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,389.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.