Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Decreases By 31.8%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 551,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Online Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

COE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 262,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,085. The company has a market cap of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

