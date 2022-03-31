Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Increases By 61.3%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHY. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

