Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Decreases By 33.8%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,988. Culp has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

