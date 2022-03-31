Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Decreases By 19.9%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 678,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,439.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

