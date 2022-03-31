Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Rises By 31.6%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,247,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 589.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after purchasing an additional 914,407 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.74 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.