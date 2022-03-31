Short Interest in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Declines By 37.4%

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 446,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of HTPA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 668,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,213. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.
About Highland Transcend Partners I (Get Rating)
Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
