Short Interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Expands By 60.7%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 127,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CTV opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22. Innovid has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

