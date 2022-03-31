Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expands By 33.5%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KTRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.63. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. State Street Corp raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

