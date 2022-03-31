Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rises By 31.2%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Legrand stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Legrand has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($106.59) to €94.00 ($103.30) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

