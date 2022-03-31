Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Drops By 33.3%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBSR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 36,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,836. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get Liberty Star Uranium & Metals alerts:

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (Get Rating)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.