Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Drops By 33.3%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBSR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 36,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,836. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
