Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Expands By 32.2%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NYSE:MCN opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $8.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
