Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Expands By 32.2%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:MCN opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 732,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 142,987 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

