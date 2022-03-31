Short Interest in Magellan Financial Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Decreases By 33.2%

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 348.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGLLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie downgraded Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of MGLLF stock remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Thursday. Magellan Financial Group has a one year low of 10.95 and a one year high of 28.72.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. engages in the provision of funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Funds Management, Principal Investments, and Corporate. The Funds Management segment consists of the activities undertaken by Magellan Asset Management Limited, Airlie Funds Management Property Limited, MFG Services LLC, and Frontier North America Holdings, Inc and its controlled entities.

