Short Interest in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Decreases By 32.5%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 636,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 265,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $231,287,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,153,000 after purchasing an additional 207,185 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 499,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,019. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.