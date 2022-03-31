Short Interest in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Decreases By 32.5%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 636,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 265,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $231,287,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,153,000 after purchasing an additional 207,185 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 499,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,019. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.