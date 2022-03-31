Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Expands By 50.0%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $68.52. 13,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,188. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.