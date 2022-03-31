Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Expands By 30.0%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OLCLY opened at $39.50 on Thursday. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLCLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

