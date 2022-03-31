Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Expands By 49.2%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CPOP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 158,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,508. Pop Culture Group has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

